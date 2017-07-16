Int’l community has selective moral standards over Kashmir issue: Azim

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan to
ottawa Tariq Azim Khan on Sunday said the display of selective
morality and standards by international community negates their
bold claims of highest values and moral standards when it comes
to Occupied Kashmir.
He said these remarks, while speaking in a conference
organised by the Friends of Kashmir and the Canadian Council
for Justice and Peace, according to a press release.
He said that over 153 innocent Kashmiris have been
brutally killed by the Indian occupation forces during the
last one year.
He said that the use of pellet guns has blinded hundreds of
people and they are even denied medical aid, when they go to
hospitals.
It is our ethical moral and even legal duty to highlight the
crimes being committed in Occupied Kashmir, he added.
While speaking to the audience, Lord Nazir Ahmed said that
besides killing of 153 people since Burhan Wani’s martyrdom, 20,000
young men and women have also been injured during the last one year
and 3000 young people have lost their eyes due to the use of pallet
guns.
He said that if referendum could be held in East Timor, South
Sudan and even in Quebec province to ascertain wishes of the people
then why not in Kashmir, which is the longstanding dispute on the
agenda of the UN Security Council.
On the request of the High Commissioner, the participants
observed one minute silence for the martyrs of Occupied Kashmir.
