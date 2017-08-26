Int’l Children Film Festival concludes at SU

HYDERABAD, Aug 26 (APP): The 3rd International Children Film

Festival organized by the Institute of Art and Design and the Little Art Lahore at Sindh University concluded in Jamshoro on Saturday.

The two-day festival ran 15 morning and 10 evening shows during the

2-day event, according to a press release issued by the Sindh University.

More than 3,000 children with families, teachers and film enthusiasts

attended the festival wherein 150 films from 20 countries were screened.

The students of several private schools from Jamshoro, Kotri and

Hyderabad also participated in the festival.

The event coordinator and faculty of the Institute of Art & Design

Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi told the reporters that his team members showed

a great commitment to make the event a success.

He said he was grateful to the Little Art, Lahore, for coming to SU

and exhibiting the children’s films and that Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat supported the festival.

“The festival’s success has proved that if we offer modern educational

and entertaining content to children and youth, no matter where they come from, they will learn, respond and educate,” he said.

Director of the institute, Prof Naimatullah Khilji while addressing

the concluding ceremony said the festival attracted a large number of families and schoolchildren.

He said he would facilitate Prof Saeed Mangi to keep holding the

festival every year like for two previous years in order to show the conceptual and creative films to the children and youth of what he called “City of Education” Jamshoro.

Director development of the Little Art Lahore Umer Aijaz Khan said he

never thought that he would receive such love and respect from the people

of Jamshoro adding that he would be visiting SU whenever he was invited.

SU Dean Faculty of Arts Dr Saud Javed Iqbal, Engr Sajjad Hussain Shah,

Raja Niaz Bhutto, Wahid Paras Hisbani and other faculty and officers also attended the festival.