Int’l calligraphy exibition to start from August 25

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): WalQalam, Ministry of National History and

Literacy Heritage would organized a calligraphy exibition from August 25 (Friday) here at Evacuee Trust Islamabad.

Talking to APP, an official of Ministry of National Heritage and

Literacy Heritage said,”This exibition would be first calligraphic exibition

where artists could showcase their art work with their best abilities.”

“Calligraphy used to do with pen and ink on paper, but it can also be

woven into painting, carvings, and other two- and three-dimensional works” he said.

Modern artists continue to experiment with new materials and

techniques, but they all revolve around love and reverence for the written word he added.

By the 1970s, Calligraphy was so popular nearly every artist in

Pakistan had worked in the art form he said.