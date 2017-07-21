Int’l Calligraphy Exhibition to promote unity, solidarity in Muslim world: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Friday said the upcoming

International Calligraphy Exhibition in capital will serve as catalyst to promote magnificent

Islamic legacy and foster unity and solidarity in the Muslim world.

This four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition will be arranged by

NH&LH Division in collaboration with Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA),

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from August 25, to commemorate 70th

Independence day celebrations.

Irfan Siddiqui said this exhibition would provide a platform to the

young as well as professional calligraphers from across the country to showcase their

innovative work and learn from the experiences of the renowned calligraphers from

different countries.

Speaking during a meeting held at the division’s premises to review

arrangements for the exhibition, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui directed the

relevant officials to ensure best possible arrangements for this exhibition in which a

number of calligraphers

from different countries will participate.

He said earlier a national calligraphy exhibition was arranged by the

division with the title `Noon Walqalam’ which received overwhelming response from the

calligraphy artists and youth.

After attending this exhibition, Director General IRCICA, Dr. Halit

Eren offered his support for arranging International Calligraphy Exhibition in Pakistan.

Irfan Siddiqui said this calligraphy exhibition will open new avenues

for the country to enhance collaboration for promotion of Islamic history, arts and

culture.

The participation of prominent calligraphers from across the country

and abroad will give an opportunity to the young and professional artists to interact,

share their skills and learn from each other’s experience, he added.

This exhibition will also help revive the urge in youth to learn this

glorious art which was diminishing in presence of modern technology, he said.

Advisor to Prime Minister was briefed about the arrangements of the

exhibition by the officials. The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary for NH&LH

Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Director

General, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Rashid Hameed and other officials and

calligraphers.