Intervention of the United Nations must for peace in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 6 (APP): Barrister Sultan Mehmood

Choudhary, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and Dr. Ghulam

Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum in

a memorandum submitted to the Secretary General of the

United Nations, Antonio Guterres urged the UN to play a

a leadership role in resolving the 70-year-old Kashmir conflict.

According to information reaching here from New York on

Friday, they maintained that the Kashmir dispute has inflicted

pain, agony, and injustice on a scale that makes East Timor,

and Southern Sudan pale in comparison.more than 100,000 killings in

the past two decade alone, and routine rape, torture,

mutilation, plunder, disappearances, arbitrary detentions,

and ruthless punishment of peaceful political dissent.

Kashmir conflict is perhaps the most dangerous conflict in

the world because of the spiraling nuclear and missile race

between India and Pakistan coupled with historical enmities

that have occasioned three wars between the two rivals.

It is obvious that no settlement can last if it is not based

on justice for the people of Kashmir and recognition of

their inherent rights, they argued.

It is also undeniable that the past 70 years have proven

that bilateral India-Pakistan negotiations to resolve Kashmir

conflict are simply charades that achieve nothing but more strife

and horror stories in Kashmir. A new negotiating formula is

thus urgently required both in the name of international peace,

security and human rights. The element that has been missing

in efforts towards a settlement is the political representation

of Kashmiris on the negotiating table along with India and Pakistan.

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) that represents

the broader spectrum of the opinion of the Kashmiri people

is unswervingly devoted to a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir

dispute, and is eager to explore constructive approaches

to jump-starting the longstanding Kashmir stalemate that has ensued

when the problem has been perceived as bilateral, to the exclusion of

the 20 million Kashmiri people. As Northern Ireland

required the participation of Sinn Fein in negotiations to

succeed, Kashmir is no different, they argued.

“We completely endorse the statement of the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights who expressed serious concern about the situation in (Indian held) Kashmir and proposed on September 13, 2016

that “an independent, impartial and international mission is

now needed crucially and that it should be given free and complete

access to establish an objective assessment of the claims made by

the two sides. We trust that your personal involvement in

this matter will bring its influence to bear on both India and

Pakistan to initiate a peaceful negotiations with which the

United Nations as well as the genuine leadership of the people of

Jammu & Kashmir will be associated so as to ensure that

settlement arrived at will be based on the principles of justice,

they said in the memorandum”.

“We place the trust in the statesmanship of the Excellency,

as the Secretary General of the United Nations that you will

not countenance any attempt to ignore the wishes of the people of

the State of Jammu and Kashmir and bypass the expression of

those wishes.”