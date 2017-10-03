Internet service being restored in districts of Balochistan: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Aftab
Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday apprised the National Assembly that internet
service in various districts of Balochistan was suspended due to
security concerns by security agencies in 2009.
Responding to a calling attention raised by Ms Naseema Hafeez
Panezai and others regarding closure of internet services in district
Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Dalbadin and Kharan, the minister
said now the internet services was being gradually restored. Mobile
service has already been provided in various districts of Balochistan,
he added.
He assured the House that a meeting of the concerned officials would
be arranged with movers of the Calling Attention Notice to resolve the
issue promptly.
Earlier, Naeema Hafeez and Abdul Qadar Wadan said people of the areas
were facing immense problems due to non-availability of internet
service. They were of the views that youth of Balochistan could not
apply for 5000 jobs announced by Planning Commission.
