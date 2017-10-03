Internet service being restored in districts of Balochistan: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Aftab

Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday apprised the National Assembly that internet

service in various districts of Balochistan was suspended due to

security concerns by security agencies in 2009.

Responding to a calling attention raised by Ms Naseema Hafeez

Panezai and others regarding closure of internet services in district

Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Dalbadin and Kharan, the minister

said now the internet services was being gradually restored. Mobile

service has already been provided in various districts of Balochistan,

he added.

He assured the House that a meeting of the concerned officials would

be arranged with movers of the Calling Attention Notice to resolve the

issue promptly.

Earlier, Naeema Hafeez and Abdul Qadar Wadan said people of the areas

were facing immense problems due to non-availability of internet

service. They were of the views that youth of Balochistan could not

apply for 5000 jobs announced by Planning Commission.