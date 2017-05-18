International Museum Day marked with a pledge to create harmony, peace in society

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) Thursday
arranged a function to mark International Museum Day with a pledge to promote peace
and harmony among communities and societies belonging to different civilizations
through museums carrying rich cultural heritage.
The function was arranged at Islamabad Museum, Sir Syed
Memorial Complex and attended by a number of students from different
educational institutions, officials of National History and Literary
Heritage (NHLH) Division and DOAM, a press release said.
Federal Secretary, NHLH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint
Secretary, Syed Junaid Ikhlaq and First Secretary and Counsul of
Embassy of the Republic of Korea, In Kook Kim (Fisher Kim) were
present on the occasion.
Addressing on the occasion, Engineer Aamir Hasan said
International Museum Day is celebrated with an objective to educate
the people especially young students about the ancient civilizations
with the help of cultural relics and models housed in the museums.
“Our religion also teaches us to explore the history and
relics through deliberating over their significance in our present
life and future”, he observed.
Engineer Aamir Hasan said Pakistan is enriched with historical
places and monuments which are considered as sacred places for the
people of different religions.
He said the study of these archaeological relics had proved
that people belonging from different civilizations can live together
happily despite of having conflicted ideas.
Responding to a question by media, he said PC-II for
establishing a state-of-the-art National Museum of Pakistan at
federal capital has been approved while the redesigning work of the
museum is in progress with a cost of Rs. 2.9 million.
He said thousands of artifacts are ruining in the capital due
to absence of museum facility and this museum will serve a central
point to house the country’s precious heritage.
Engineer Aamir Hasan interacted with the visiting children and
sought their suggestions about the arrangements and facility at the
museum.
Speaking on the occasion, First Secretary and Counsul of
Embassy of the Republic of Korea, In Kook Kim said Pakistan is a
multi-cultural country representing diverse civilizations.
“Museums in Pakistan carry rich historical artifacts and
models which are great source of education for the art lovers and
students”, he said.
