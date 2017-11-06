International media regulation expert visits Pemra

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):International media regulation expert and former senior member of Of Com

(British equivalent to PEMRA), Chris Banatvala and Charlotte Jago from the British High Commission visited PEMRA Headquarters in Islamabad here on Monday and met with the Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam and senior management of the Authority. The purpose of Banatvala’s visit is to look into any possible

Collaboration between PEMRA and OfCom and to discuss regulatory challenges and to effectively implement the Code of Conduct.

In his meeting with the management of PEMRA, Banatvala was given a

briefing on PEMRA’s Code of Conduct, PEMRA Laws, award of Licenses and role of PEMRA’s Council of Complaints and the composition of Authority. Banatvala showed keen interest in the structure and functioning of PEMRA. Both Banatvala and Ms. Jago expressed willingness to explore further areas of collaboration and to find ways to learn from UK’s regulatory authority.

Chris Banatvala in his week-long visit to PEMRA will also be meeting members of Council of Complaints, Authority members, anchorpersons, bureau chiefs and journalists based in Islamabad.