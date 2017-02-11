International Maritime Conference commences

KARACHI, Feb 11 (APP): The three day International Maritime Conference being organized by Pakistan Navy, commenced here on Saturday.

It is being held in tandem with the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 2017.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz,

was the chief guest at opening ceremony.

The National Centre for Maritime Policy Research (NCMPR) has invited eminent scholars from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UK, and USA to deliberate on the topic ‘Strategic Outlook in The Indian Ocean Region 2030 and Beyond Evolving Challenges and Strategies’.

While addressing the audience, the chief guest emphasized on the importance of uninterrupted use of seas for the common good.

He stated that marine environment is also an essential component of global life support system and investing in marine eco systems can help us improve ocean management.

Sartaj Aziz also assured unstinted support of the Government for the development of maritime sector.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah in his opening remarks welcomed all guests and participants and highlighted the significant role being played by Pakistan Navy in sustenance of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

He said that operationalization of China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port would lead to an exponential increase in maritime activities off our coast.

Consequently, responsibilities of Pakistan Navy for maintaining secure maritime environment will also increase manifold. Recent establishment of Task Force 88 is also a step forward in this regard.

Later, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir and former Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, addressed the gathering as keynote speaker.

He accentuated the challenges and opportunities of geo political and economic trends in the Indian Ocean Region.

In the second session of the conference, Vice Admiral R. C.

Wijegunaratne, Sri Lankan Naval Chief, was the chief guest who appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in holding AMAN 17 and conduct of the IMC.

The dignitary also called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah in a separate meeting.

During the meeting, the matters of bilateral naval collaboration and role of PN’s effort in maintaining security and stability in Indian Ocean regions were discussed.

The prominent speakers of the session, Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmed, Commander Karachi deliberated on the Strategic Options for Pakistan Navy in emerging Geo political Scenario, whereas Dr. Christine Bueger from the United Kingdom spoke on role of Pakistan in the Western Indian Ocean Security Architecture.

Afterwards, Captain (Retd) Martin A. Sebastian from Malaysia talked about Organized Maritime Crimes and discussed different strategies for their effective management in the region.

In the last session of the day, speakers presented research

papers on note worthy topics like, Indian Expansionist Designs remain the greatest security risk to South Asia, Strategic Outlook in the Indian Ocean Region: Nuclear Dimensions and Impact on Deterrence Stability, and expressed serious concerns on nuclearization of

maritime domain in Indian Ocean.

Admiral Shahid Karimullah, former Chief of the Naval Staff, was the chief guest for the Session.