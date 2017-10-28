LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):A fresh round of international cricket

returns to Pakistan as the hosts plays the Sri Lankan team in the third and the last T20 international match here tomorrow, Sunday at the historic Gadaffi stadium.

After the successful holding of the Pakistan Super League final earlier this month and a much successful tour of the World XI last month, once again the international cricket returns to Pakistan, this time in the shape of a lone T20 but the interest of the people is as usual immense in the game and they are eagerly awaiting for the game.

The tour started in the off shore venue, the United Arab Emirates and will be culminating at the home of cricket , the Gadaffi stadium.

Though the start was disappointing for the green shirts by losing the two test series 2-0. But then there was no looking back on part of the youthful Pakistani side which came with full force and determination to make 5-0 clean sweep in the one day series.

With their lost touch and confidence back, the Pak young guns continued to roar and took unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match T20 series and the dream of Pakistani captain ,Sarfraz Ahmad’s dream is close to get reality to lift the winning trophy in his own backyard in front of his countrymen.

“I will love to lift the trophy in front of my own crowd and

it will add to our success and teams joy”, said Sarfraz.

“Playing match at Gadaffi stadium will be a special moment in

my career as the Lankan side will be visiting Pakistan after a

long time, way back 2009”, he said.

Pakistan captain was confident that his team will make 3-0 sweep in the T20 series. “We need good hard work and collective efforts to outshine our opponents in the last T20 match which is important for his team as it is being played in Lahore and a good performance will further lift the status of our team as a winning combination”.

Sarfraz expressed his delight on the return of international

cricket in Pakistan and was of the view more international cricket will be played next month with the tour of West Indies team.

“Pakistan Cricket Board is making strenuous efforts for ensuring the return of international cricket in Pakistan on regular basis and the ice was broken with the tour of World XI”, he added.

Sri Lankan team new captain Thisara Perera who was part of the World XI which toured Pakistan last month, said that he was impressed with the security arrangements which were made during the tour of the World XI.

“During our six days stay we were provided top of the line security and that level of security and the arrangements made for the safety of the players impressed us”, he said.

Perera has described the captaincy a challenge for him but vowed to live up to the expectations. “It is a big challenge and responsibility and I will be doing my best to inspire the team to perform to a higher level”.

As the seven members of the Lankan team refused to visit Pakistan, the Lankan captain was of the view that it is a good opportunity for the young players to underline their talent.