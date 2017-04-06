International companies participate in CPEC projects under market rules: China

BEIJING, April 6 (APP): A spokesperson of Chinese Ministry

of Foreign Affairs Thursday said that international companies are participating in the projects, being completed under China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework based on market rules.

“CPEC is a cooperation framework between China and Pakistan

and it is open and transparent and is based upon principles of

extensive joint consultations and shared benefits,” Spokesperson

Hua Chunying said here at a regular briefing.

She expressed the confidence that the CPEC initiative would

not only benefit the peoples of two countries but also promote

regional connectivity.

“I believe this project not only serves interests of the

two countries but also connectivity within this region,” she

added.

Responding to a question regarding Indian application for

the Nuclear Supply Group (NSG) membership, she reiterated

China’s stance that the NSG members should work out a solution

applicable to all-non-NPT states, and on that basis, to

deliberate on specific non-NPT states’ joining.

In response to question about Dalai Lama’s current visit

to disputed areas on China-India border, she said that China

has lodged representations with Indian side, both in Beijing

and New Delhi.

“We have lodged representations to the Indian Ambassador

in Beijing and concerned officials of the Indian External

Affairs Ministry in New Delhi,” she added.

To a follow up question, the spokesperson said, China’s

position on Dala Lama’s visit to disputed territory is clear

and consistent, adding, the invitation to Dalai Lama has

caused damage to the Chinese interests and Sino-India

relations.

Hua Chunying said the Indian move has fueled tensions

between the two nations adding, “We oppose this visit and

arrangements of providing a platform for Dalai group to

carry out anti-China activities.”

When her attention was drawn over the situation in Korean

peninsula, she explained the Chinese position on North Korea

nuclear issue.

She said due to complex nature of the issue, all the

relevant parties must take a holistic approach to resolve

the issue and achieve lasting peace and security.

She also asked the relevant parities to join hands with

China in its efforts to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution

to the issue.