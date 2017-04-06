International companies participate in CPEC projects under market rules: China

BEIJING, April 6 (APP): A spokesperson of Chinese Ministry
of Foreign Affairs Thursday said that international companies are participating in the projects, being completed under China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework based on market rules.
“CPEC is a cooperation framework between China and Pakistan
and it is open and transparent and is based upon principles of
extensive joint consultations and shared benefits,” Spokesperson
Hua Chunying said here at a regular briefing.
She expressed the confidence that the CPEC initiative would
not only benefit the peoples of two countries but also promote
regional connectivity.
“I believe this project not only serves interests of the
two countries but also connectivity within this region,” she
added.
Responding to a question regarding Indian application for
the Nuclear Supply Group (NSG) membership, she reiterated
China’s stance that the NSG members should work out a solution
applicable to all-non-NPT states, and on that basis, to
deliberate on specific non-NPT states’ joining.
In response to question about Dalai Lama’s current visit
to disputed areas on China-India border, she said that China
has lodged representations with Indian side, both in Beijing
and New Delhi.
“We have lodged representations to the Indian Ambassador
in Beijing and concerned officials of the Indian External
Affairs Ministry in New Delhi,” she added.
To a follow up question, the spokesperson said, China’s
position on Dala Lama’s visit to disputed territory is clear
and consistent, adding, the invitation to Dalai Lama has
caused damage to the Chinese interests and Sino-India
relations.
Hua Chunying said the Indian move has fueled tensions
between the two nations adding, “We oppose this visit and
arrangements of providing a platform for Dalai group to
carry out anti-China activities.”
When her attention was drawn over the situation in Korean
peninsula, she explained the Chinese position on North Korea
nuclear issue.
She said due to complex nature of the issue, all the
relevant parties must take a holistic approach to resolve
the issue and achieve lasting peace and security.
She also asked the relevant parities to join hands with
China in its efforts to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution
to the issue.