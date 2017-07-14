International coach Nadeem Khan, player Murad Ali honored with cash incentives

PESHAWAR, July 14 (APP): Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan honored Pakistan international coach Nadeem Khan and international badminton player Murad Ali with cash incentives here at Tariq Wadood Hall, Qayyum Sports Complex.
Both Nadeem Khan and Murad Ali are hailing from a remote village Tehkal Payan of provincial capital Peshawar. Nadeem got second position overall out of the top 12 coaches in the recently held International Coaching Course held under the aegis of World Badminton Federation in Bangkok, Thailand while Murad Ali got bronze medal in
Kathmandu, Nepal in international badminton event for Pakistan.
Talking to APP, Junaid Khan has all praises for Nadeem who passed
Level-II International Badminton Coaching Course by securing second position. Secretary
KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad, Pakistan Junior No. 1 Hamza Ibrahim,
international badminton player Zhoaib, Level-I international coach Hayat Ullah, Haroon
Khan and Masood Khan (Pakistan Police), international badminton player who recently
represent Pakistan in Canadian Open and got fourth position out of 18 countries, Mian
Sadaqat Shah and large number of players and spectators were also present.
Nadeem also coached international player Murad Ali, now in Malaysia
playing Malaysia Open where he won two matches so far while the rest of the Pakistani
players ousted in the qualifying round.
Junaid Khan lauded Nadeem for his contribution as badminton coach. He
said having two Champions – a junior Champion Hamza Ibrahim and senior champion
Murad Ali, hailing from KP.
He disclosed that Directorate of Sports KP has already launched a
comprehensive plan to update all its available sports facilities according to international
standard besides developing new infrastructure even at Tehsil, District and Provincial
Headquarter levels.
He said international standard badminton courts have been developed at
Hayatabad Sports Complex alongside Tariq Wadood Hall in Qayyum Sports Complex
which could certainly meet the total need in Peshawar.
Similarly work on such courts have already continued at Dera Ismail
Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, Haripur, and Swabi wherein synthetic
met facilities would be updated so that to provide international standard facilities to the
male and female players.
He said soon a badminton academy named after former Pakistan No. 1
international badminton player Tariq Wadood would be established wherein young players
would be trained and coached under qualified coaches Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah,
Masood Khan and Haroon Khan.
Junaid Khan also announced cash incentives for both Murad Ali and Nadeem
Khan.
Nadeem Khan and Haji Amjad Khan thanked DG Sports Junaid Khan for
announcing financial support to the players going to represent Pakistan in the
International event to be held in Indonesia this month.
Nadeem said that Zohaib is current U-19 Pakistan Runners-up while
another player Qari Adnan is current Under-15 runners-up at national levels. He said
Shoaib Riaz, hailing from Bannu Shoaib Riaz and Muhammad Basit from Swat are going
to Indonesia.
