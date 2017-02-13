International Calligraphy Exhibition this year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13, (APP): Research Centre for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in collaboration with National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division will arrange International Calligraphy Exhibition in Pakistan after the holy month of Ramzan.

Director General IRCICA, Dr. Halit Eren through a letter to Adviser to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui, has given formal approval to organize International Calligraphy Exhibition as a part of his endeavours to revive and promote the noble Islamic art of calligraphy.

Dr. Halit Eren has requested the Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui to identify some suitable date for the exhibition and invited him to Istanbul next month for discussing the arrangements in this regard.

He appreciated the efforts of NHLH division, through the letter, for arranging National Calligraphy Exhibition ‘Noon Walqalam’ last month and its efforts for strengthening and raising this noble art to higher level.

Dr. Halit Eren said that arranging calligraphy exhibition by the division in Islamabad was a milestone toward promotion of great Islamic art of calligraphy.

“Participation of President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain in National Calligraphy Exhibition and his kind patronage and care of calligraphers reflected his commitment to elevate this great form of art”, he stated in the letter.

He said calligraphy and all such arts can never reach the level of perfection unless are not given support at the government level.

He hoped that the upcoming International Calligraphy exhibition will be a huge success and foster relations of both the countries in the field of art and culture.