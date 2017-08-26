International Calligraphy Exhibition continues to attract art lovers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition continues to attract a number of art lovers, on its second day, at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) through display of innovative 100 art pieces of calligraphy.

The exhibition is being arranged by National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division in collaboration with Research Center for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to mark Independence Day celebrations.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday while Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui and officials of the ministries were also present on the occasion.

A number of art lovers especially young students from different educational institutions and families visited the exhibition to witness how the ancient art of calligraphy is evolving in to modern and innovative writing styles with more than 20 fonts.

“Calligraphy exhibition at International level is such a unique platform for those who want to learn this art and excel. This exhibition has given us an opportunity to interact with the professional Calligraphers of Turkey and other countries who are rendering great contributions in this field”, said a group of students from COMSATS.

Talking to APP, they said “This exhibition will surely help promote the Islamic art of calligraphy, encourage the local calligraphers and boost soft image of the country at international level”.

Curator of the exhibition and professional calligrapher, Wasil Shahid said, “history reveals that only those countries have strong economies where art and culture is given due importance”.

He said, “The only way to show true picture of Pakistan at global level is through promoting art and culture”.

On the second day of the exhibition, a seminar titled “Fun-i-Khatati; Tahafuz aur Faroqh Key Taqazey” was arranged where speakers emphasized on including Calligraphy as a part of academic curriculum, arranging calligraphers exchange programme and introducing stipends for the outstanding calligraphy artists.

Justice Dr. Muhammad Al-Ghazali and Professor Dr. Hosrev Subasi were chief guest during the two session while Mr. Efdaluddin Kilic from IRCICA and Federal Secretary NH&LH division, Engineer Aamir Hasan also expressed their views.

Representative from IRCICA, Mr. Davut Baktas gave a detailed digital presentation of calligraphic art pieces which received huge appreciation and applause from the audience.

A number of calligraphy students and calligraphers participated in the question answer session, taking advantage of the presence of the seasoned International Calligraphers.

A Calligraphy Workshop will be arranged on August 27 (Sunday) for the students or those who want to learn the art of calligraphy.

Professional calligraphers from different countries will practically

demonstrate calligraphy styles.

The exhibition would be continued till August 28 enabling the art lovers to visit the exhibition thoroughly and observe the art work of the professional calligraphers and learn innovations.

Over 100 art pieces of professional and young calligraphers from different countries were on display in the exhibition.

Around 43 art pieces of the calligraphers from Egypt, Morocco,Iran,Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan were on display in the exhibition.

While the art pieces of around 36 Pakistani calligraphers from different parts of the country were also part of the exhibition.

An 11-member delegation comprising high officials from IRCICA as well as calligraphers from different countries were participating in the exhibition.