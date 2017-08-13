Internal unity must to defeat terrorism: Interior minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Sunday

stressed upon the need to further strengthen the unity among all

ranks of the nation to completely efface the menace of terrorism

from the country.

The minister urged the need for showing complete solidarity

and unity to fight the war against terrorism and called upon the

opposition parties to join hands to defeat the enemies of the

Pakistan.

Talking to media persons along with Chief Minister Balochistan

Sanullah Zahri and home minister of Blochistan, Mir Sarfraz

Ahmed Bughti, the Minister said the country had been in state of war

for the last several years.

He also assured full cooperation of the federal government to

tackle this menace, adding the enemy was very clever and had

specific designs against Pakistan.

Condemning the terrorist attack in Queta, he said the country

was successfully stepping ahead with strong agenda to defeat the

menace of terrorism.

The Minister said that during the last four years, Pakistan

had achieved significant successes in the war against the terrorism,

however, he said, few suicide bombers from across the boarder were

able to hit the soft targets like civilians.

Ahsan Iqbal said aim of such cowardly attacks was to increase

the psychological pressure on the nation, he said, adding “Our

enemy is not familiar that these attacks further increase the

courage and deterministion of the people.”

He said during the last four years, the government had

successfully launched operations ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ and ‘Rudd ul

Fasaad’ which had broken the backbone of terrorists.

The Minister said eradication of terrorism from

the country was prerequisite for prosperity and development of the country.

About Quetta incident, he said it had left 14 people dead

which reminded us that the country was in a state of war and its

enemies were targeting people to prove their existence.

The minister said the enemies of Pakistan were on the run and

very soon, the government in collaboration with law enforcement

agencies and with the help of people would be able to eliminate

terrorism related incidents completely.

He said the incident had also reminded that there was a dire

need of internal unity to win this war.

The minister observed some political elements from the last few

years were trying to internally destablise the country

and were trying to divide the nation.

Ahsan Iqbal said those elements who were tying to weaken the

internal unity was the enemy of the motherland.

Replying to a query, Iqbal said the security situation was

much better as compare to 2013.