Internal, external challenges posing threats to country’s peace, security, stability: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 (APP): Acting President Mian Raza Rabbani has said that the country is passing through hard times as internal and external challenges are posing threats to our peace, security and stability.

We need to act cautiously to overcome the challenges Raza Rabbni said

in his message to the nation on the 69th death anniversary of Quaid- e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that solution to our problems lies in democracy and continuity

of democratic process.

The Acting President said that Quaid- e- Azam wanted Pakistan to be a

welfare state in which all segments of the society have an equal opportunity to grow and

prosper.

However, he said unfortunately, the concept of welfare state was

overwhelmed by national security state putting us into a quagmire of uncertainty on

political and economic fronts, said a press release issued here Monday.

He said that there is a need to forge unity among our ranks and act in

unison to overcome the challenges being faced today. We need to reaffirm our

commitment to the democratic ideals, federalism and equality envisioned by Father of

the nation Mian Raza Rabbani observed in his message.

He underscored the need for soul searching to learn from the mistakes of

the past and work with honesty and dedication for the socio-economic development of

the country.