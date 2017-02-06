Interior Ministry submits reservations on Quetta blast commission’s report in SC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The Interior Ministry on Monday submitted its reservations against the report of inquiry commission on Quetta blast terming its observations ‘unjust and unnecessary’.

The reply was submitted before a three-judge bench headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim hearing a sou-moto case regarding the August 2016 suicide blast at Quetta Civil Hospital in which over 70 persons were killed.

The Interior Ministry, in its reply, said that the report was unrealistic and unjust which unnecessarily gave observations regarding the Minister of Interior and the ministry as well.

During the course of proceedings, Makhdom Ali Khan, counsel for the Interior Ministry, said that the ministry accepted the report but the evidences recorded by the commission were not according to rules and regulations. The ministry’s stance regarding the evidences should also have been recorded.

The court remarked that the commission’s report was just observations and not a court order. If the Interior Ministry wanted to submit its written reservations regarding the evidences then it could be given time for the purpose.

Justice Hani remarked that the courts were working to uphold people’s interest, besides rule of law.

Directing to the Interior Ministry to submit its observation regarding the method of evidences recorded by the commission in written, the court adjourned the case for two weeks.