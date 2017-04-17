Interior Ministry responds to criticism on re-inquiry of Khanani & Kalia case

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Spokesperson of the Interior Ministry

on Monday said that it is quite unfortunate that some circles

continue indulging themselves in unnecessary criticism and finding

faults in every effort initiated in the national interest and with

all good intentions.

Case in point, the spokesperson said, is re-inquiry of Khanani

& Kalia case.

Responding to a comment about Khanani & Kalia case, the

Spokesperson in a statement said that during his press conference

the Interior Minister had presented some facts regarding Khanani &

Kalia case.

He said ignoring the whole statement of the Interior Minister

and just focusing on few words and then asserting that the Interior

Minister instead of presenting new facts should do something

tantamounts to willfully ignoring ground realities of the case.

Such circles should go through on-ground facts so that they

have at least some idea of the on ground situation. As pointed out

by the Interior Minister during his press conference, Khanani &

Kalia case is ten years old case. Neglect by the past rulers,

willful weak inquiry and prosecution and destruction of record

resulted in acquittal in the case, he noted.

He said the then government did not bother to pursue the case

any further.

The case came to notice of the Interior Minister only when one

of the owners of Khanani & Kalia exchange company were convicted in

US.

It should be kept in mind that the issue of double jeopardy

obstructed revival of the matter.

He said secondly when the entire record especially the digital

record including relevant computers, servers and other equipment was

handed back to the same company who was facing these charges then

understandably the space to revive the case and dig out facts is

shrinked to a great extent.

Besides all these hurdles, he said a sincere effort has been

made after various legal consultations to re-initiate the inquiry

with a new dimension and angle. Since all financial transactions

involved foreign countries therefore assistance has been sought from

UK, US and UAE.

The main company involved in major transactions namely Al-

Zarooni is based in UAE.

In view of the above, he said it is imperative to clarify that

reviving a case where evidences have been destroyed or removed and

those who were actively involved into it have been retired is a

difficult task.

But since the case involves transactions worth billions of

rupees, therefore a sincere effort is being made to revive the case.

“Those who are into raising doubts and are involved in

unnecessary criticism are requested to guide and assist us so that

the issue could be taken to its logical and just conclusion as per

the law,” he added.