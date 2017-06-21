Interior ministry makes policy for issuance of visas to Chinese

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): The Ministry of Interior here on
Wednesday took a policy decision to review the conditions and
requirements for issuance of business and work visas for the Chinese nationals.
The decision, taken during a high level meeting held under
the chairmanship of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,
would ensure transparency in the visa process and also to preclude
misuse of visa-friendly regime that exists between the two countries.
It is a part of ministry’s efforts to ensure
maximum security of the Chinese nationals visiting Pakistan on
various visa categories and to streamline and regulate the entire
process of visa issuance to Chinese nationals, a news release said.
“Taking note of few incidents of provision of forged and
fake documents of ghost companies to the embassies for
issuance of Pakistani visa, it was decided that in future
business visas and visa on arrival to the Chinese nationals would
only be granted after production of invitation/assignment
letter duly certified and endorsed by the recognized Chamber of
Commerce & Industry of the country along with letter
from commercial attach‚s and other designated officers of Pakistan
who are posted abroad for the promotion of business activities,”
the press release said.
The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA)
will help Industry Chambers and Federal Investigation Authority
(FIA) in putting in place an electronic system for sharing
of information between the chambers of commerce and industry
and the immigration authorities.
The meeting also decided to regulate the process
of granting extensions in business visas and to immediately withdraw
the powers of regional passport offices for granting visa extension.
In future all cases regarding grant in extension of
business visas would be dealt at the Immigration and Passports (IMPASS) headquarters in Islamabad.
DG IMPASS would be authorized to grant three months visa extension, while cases involving further extensions would be referred by IMPASS directorate to the interior ministry. Longer extensions would be discouraged.
The meeting also decided to rationalize the process of issuance of work visas to the Chinese nationals, who intend to visit Pakistan for various government approved/sponsored projects.
Pakistani embassies and mission abroad would be authorized to issue maximum of one year multiple entry work visa for any project after ascertaining the authenticity of the project and receiving security clearance from the Chinese authorities.
The meeting decided that further extensions in work visa would be
granted by the Ministry of Interior only on the request and provision of
required documents by the employer.
The Interior Minister directed his ministry to plug in all loopholes in the issuance of visas to the Chinese nationals, so as to ensure maximum transparency in the entire process.
The minister also directed NADRA to expedite consolidation of
data of Chinese nationals present in Pakistan so that the data
could be shared with security agencies of the country for ensuring
security arrangements.
He said that a comprehensive mechanism should be put in place for
sharing of information of not only China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related workers, but also of other Chinese nationals visiting
the country for various jobs.
Keeping in view various issues being faced by the foreign spouses, who are married to Pakistani nationals, it was decided to re-introduce Pakistan Origin Cards to the foreign spouses after addressing certain issues that led to suspension of these cards.
The meeting was attended among others by Secretary Interior, Advocate General, Chairman NADRA, Director General IMPASS, Director
General Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior officials
of Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Authority and NADRA.
