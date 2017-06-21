Interior ministry makes policy for issuance of visas to Chinese

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): The Ministry of Interior here on

Wednesday took a policy decision to review the conditions and

requirements for issuance of business and work visas for the Chinese nationals.

The decision, taken during a high level meeting held under

the chairmanship of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan,

would ensure transparency in the visa process and also to preclude

misuse of visa-friendly regime that exists between the two countries.

It is a part of ministry’s efforts to ensure

maximum security of the Chinese nationals visiting Pakistan on

various visa categories and to streamline and regulate the entire

process of visa issuance to Chinese nationals, a news release said.

“Taking note of few incidents of provision of forged and

fake documents of ghost companies to the embassies for

issuance of Pakistani visa, it was decided that in future

business visas and visa on arrival to the Chinese nationals would

only be granted after production of invitation/assignment

letter duly certified and endorsed by the recognized Chamber of

Commerce & Industry of the country along with letter

from commercial attach‚s and other designated officers of Pakistan

who are posted abroad for the promotion of business activities,”

the press release said.

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA)

will help Industry Chambers and Federal Investigation Authority

(FIA) in putting in place an electronic system for sharing

of information between the chambers of commerce and industry

and the immigration authorities.

The meeting also decided to regulate the process

of granting extensions in business visas and to immediately withdraw

the powers of regional passport offices for granting visa extension.

In future all cases regarding grant in extension of

business visas would be dealt at the Immigration and Passports (IMPASS) headquarters in Islamabad.

DG IMPASS would be authorized to grant three months visa extension, while cases involving further extensions would be referred by IMPASS directorate to the interior ministry. Longer extensions would be discouraged.

The meeting also decided to rationalize the process of issuance of work visas to the Chinese nationals, who intend to visit Pakistan for various government approved/sponsored projects.

Pakistani embassies and mission abroad would be authorized to issue maximum of one year multiple entry work visa for any project after ascertaining the authenticity of the project and receiving security clearance from the Chinese authorities.

The meeting decided that further extensions in work visa would be

granted by the Ministry of Interior only on the request and provision of

required documents by the employer.

The Interior Minister directed his ministry to plug in all loopholes in the issuance of visas to the Chinese nationals, so as to ensure maximum transparency in the entire process.

The minister also directed NADRA to expedite consolidation of

data of Chinese nationals present in Pakistan so that the data

could be shared with security agencies of the country for ensuring

security arrangements.

He said that a comprehensive mechanism should be put in place for

sharing of information of not only China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related workers, but also of other Chinese nationals visiting

the country for various jobs.

Keeping in view various issues being faced by the foreign spouses, who are married to Pakistani nationals, it was decided to re-introduce Pakistan Origin Cards to the foreign spouses after addressing certain issues that led to suspension of these cards.

The meeting was attended among others by Secretary Interior, Advocate General, Chairman NADRA, Director General IMPASS, Director

General Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior officials

of Interior Ministry, Federal Investigation Authority and NADRA.