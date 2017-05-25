Interior Ministry clarifies news item

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Ministry of Interior Thursday

clarifying a news item appearing in sections of press regarding

death of ministry’s employee made it clear that the news item was not

based on true facts.

In a statement the spokesperson of Ministry of Interior said

this was a very unfortunate of declaring anyone responsible of this

incident or creating rumors besides tall claims to mislead on the

incident.

He said no doubt the incident was very unfortunate and every

employee of the ministry equally share the sad moments and fully

sympathize the family members of the deceased.

However, he said this was very unfair to represent the incident

in a dramatize way which was not acceptable.

“Investigations carried out after the incident revealed that

one year of service of late Muhammad Iqbal was remaining,” he said.

“Late Iqbal remained under treatment since 2016 from different

medical doctors of Polyclinic and other hospitals due to different

reasons.”

He said according to available medical transcriptions late

Iqbal was a depression patient due to which he was using medicines

for medical relief.

Spokesman said late Iqbal was on medical leave for the last

four months and on completion of his medical leave he joined his

duties few days back and he also submitted an LPR application.

“Late Iqbal never ever talked to any officer regarding his

son’s job or never had he submitted any formal application in the

ministry.”

He also contradicted rumors regarding his official residence

and said that news item in this regard was not based on true facts.

He expressed hope that without considering the true facts

irresponsible reporting should be avoided.