Interior Ministry asks public not to circulate fake press release about offices’ closure

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday asked the public not to circulate ‘the fake press release,’ being attributed with it, regarding closure of federal and provincial offices from March 4 to 15 as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus.

In a press release, the ministry said, “The press release being circulated with the name of Ministry of Interior regarding closing of federal and provincial offices from March 4 to 15 for preventive measures taken on account of unexpected case of coronavirus is fake and it should not be circulated.”