ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Ministry of Interior Tuesday approved red warrants of Altaf Hussain as he was wanted in several cases including terrorism in Pakistan.
Anti Terrorism Court had directed the authorities concerned to ensure the presence of Altaf Hussain on the next date of hearing, a statement issued here said.
Interior ministry approves Altaf Hussain’s red warrants
ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Ministry of Interior Tuesday approved red warrants of Altaf Hussain as he was wanted in several cases including terrorism in Pakistan.