PESHAWAR, Feb 23 (APP):State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi Saturday urged girl students to utilize their abilities and energies to lead the country on a course of prosperity and progress.
He was addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony in Jinnah College for Women in University of Peshawar.
Interior minister urges students to use capabilities for country’s progress, prosperity
