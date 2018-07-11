Interior Minister urges political parties to cooperate with administration to ensure fool proof security

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Interior Azam Khan on Wednesday urged all the political parties that prior to any gathering, either small or big during election campaign, they must inform local administration to provide the required security to ensure their safety.

Winding up discussion on martyrdom of Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour and over a dozen others in a suicide bomb attack in Peshawar in the Upper House, the Interior Minister said according to initial report by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, few party workers invited Haroon Bilour and other party leaders at a tea party late night on July 10, without intimating the local administration about their corner meeting, which led to the devastating incident. “Although it was not a huge gathering, but keeping in view the security threats, the local administration must had informed prior to the event to ensure fool proof security of the party leaders and workers,” he added.

Azam Khan said, a meeting in this regard was already scheduled today with the political leaders in a bid to urge them to follow all instruction of Election Commission of Pakistan but it could not take place due to the incident.