KARACHI, Sep 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Affairs,
Ahsan Iqbal has sought close coordination among media, educational
institutions, government and parents to thwart the threats local
youth are presently exposed to in the ongoing war against terrorism.
Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, following his visit to the
Pakistan Coast Guards’ headquarters, he said almost unknown
organisations as Ansar-ul-Shariah are registered to be silently
creeping in and attempting to attract unassuming youngsters.
“We need an efficient and collective approach to protect our
youth,” he said emphasizing that government was absolutely committed
to eliminate the threat many of the youngsters are faced with.
Mentioning that most of the members of Ansar-ul-Shariah group
have been nabbed, he said it was almost unknown till its involvement
in an attack on senior leader of MQM (P) was established.
The Interior Minister said law enforcing agencies in Karachi are
about to eliminate the group – bringing to task its members in minimum
possible time.
In reply to a question, he said ever expanding Karachi that also
holds its peculiar dynamics needed special approach to contain the
juxtapositioned menace of crime and terrorism.
Agreeing that terrorists were trying to lure youth through social
media, the interior minister said this is a challenge of modern times
and demanded all stakeholders to play their role.
Urging the media to realize its responsibilities in grooming the
youth in the right earnest, he said Higher Education Commission (HEC)
has also been approached to ensure that students may not turn to
ideologies promoting terrorism and militancy.
Interior Minister seeks support to protect youngsters against risks
KARACHI, Sep 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Affairs,