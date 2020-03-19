Interior Minister, NDMA Chairman call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah along with National Disastrous Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman and Capital Development Authority Chairman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

The NDAM Chairman briefed the prime minister about progress on precautionary measures taken against the coronavirus across the country.

The prime minister was also briefed on counter measures about the coronavirus in the Federal Capital.