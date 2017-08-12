Interior Minister leaves for Quetta to review security situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan

Iqbal Saturday, on the directives of Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi, left for Quetta in wake of the terror attack on security personnel and innocent civilians.

According to a PM House statement, during his visit to

Quetta, the interior minister would review the security

situation along with the provincial government and later brief

the prime minister.