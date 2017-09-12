Interior Minister hails philanthropists working for cause of education

KARACHI, Sep. 12 (APP): Federal Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal

here on Tuesday appreciated local philanthropists working for the

cause of education among marginalized sections of the society.

During his visit to Sindh Muslim Board (SMB) Fatima Jinnah School

for Girls run by a local NGO Zindagi Trust, headed by pop star Shahzad

Roy, the minister said women empowerment can be factually materialized

through sound schooling and proper grooming of the girl child.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal said government has accorded top priority to

education and health sectors, however, adequate support by NGOs to

meet the need of growing population will always be welcome.

He appreciated Shehzad Roy and his team for their tireless

efforts for a cause that was crucial for social stability of the

country.

Later, Shahzad Roy talking to APP said the government school for

girls located in one of the most thickly populated area of Karachi was

adopted by Zindagi Trust to help students and their teachers provided

with a proper atmosphere.

The building of the school, at the time of its adoption, was said

to be crumbling and the number of students dwindling fast.

“We wanted to contain the situation ensuring that girls mainly

belonging to low socio-economic sections may not be denied of their

right to education,” said Roy.

Roy mentioned that Zindagi Trust does not collect donations of

any sort and the members of the Trust, from different walks of life,

regularly contribute for the cause.

“The mechanism is absolutely transparent and we have a governing

board that keep strict vigil on the functioning of the school,” said.

In reply to a question, he said attention was paid to impart

quality education coupled with extra effort to attract students towards

modern day technology.

To another query, he said sports and recreational activities were

also streamlined enabling girls of the school to emerge as sound and

confident members of the society.

“Students of SMB Fatima Jinnah School have infact carved a niche

for themselves winning numerous inter-school contests and

competitions,” he said.