Interior Minister hails philanthropists working for cause of education

KARACHI, Sep. 12 (APP): Federal Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal
here on Tuesday appreciated local philanthropists working for the
cause of education among marginalized sections of the society.
During his visit to Sindh Muslim Board (SMB) Fatima Jinnah School
for Girls run by a local NGO Zindagi Trust, headed by pop star Shahzad
Roy, the minister said women empowerment can be factually materialized
through sound schooling and proper grooming of the girl child.
Minister Ahsan Iqbal said government has accorded top priority to
education and health sectors, however, adequate support by NGOs to
meet the need of growing population will always be welcome.
He appreciated Shehzad Roy and his team for their tireless
efforts for a cause that was crucial for social stability of the
country.
Later, Shahzad Roy talking to APP said the government school for
girls located in one of the most thickly populated area of Karachi was
adopted by Zindagi Trust to help students and their teachers provided
with a proper atmosphere.
The building of the school, at the time of its adoption, was said
to be crumbling and the number of students dwindling fast.
“We wanted to contain the situation ensuring that girls mainly
belonging to low socio-economic sections may not be denied of their
right to education,” said Roy.
Roy mentioned that Zindagi Trust does not collect donations of
any sort and the members of the Trust, from different walks of life,
regularly contribute for the cause.
“The mechanism is absolutely transparent and we have a governing
board that keep strict vigil on the functioning of the school,” said.
In reply to a question, he said attention was paid to impart
quality education coupled with extra effort to attract students towards
modern day technology.
To another query, he said sports and recreational activities were
also streamlined enabling girls of the school to emerge as sound and
confident members of the society.
“Students of SMB Fatima Jinnah School have infact carved a niche
for themselves winning numerous inter-school contests and
competitions,” he said.
Interior Minister hails philanthropists working for cause of education
KARACHI, Sep. 12 (APP): Federal Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal