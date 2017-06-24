ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Saturday contacted Inspector General FC Balochistan
Major General Nadeem Ahmed over phone and took details regarding
yesterday’s terrorist attacks in Quetta.
He was briefed about an important achievement gained in a
major operation carried against terrorists in past days by the
Frontier Constabulary (FC) Balochistan, a news release said.
The IG told the minister that two dangerous and high profile
terrorists of an organization were killed in a successful operation
held in the side areas of the Quetta city.
The killed terrorists Nazar Muhammad known as Baberic and
Muhammad Jan known as Chotta Laila had been involved in terrorist
activities including attacks on Quaid e Azam Residency, Quetta
Railway Track, Quetta Express, personnel of law enforcement agencies
and many others.
The minister appreciated the efforts of FC personnel for
holding a successful operation against these terrorists.
Inspector General FC also briefed the minister about an
incident held last day in which a member of provincial assembly Quetta
killed a police official by hitting him with his car.
The minister expressed satisfaction over the action being
taken against MPA.
The incident of terrorism held in Quetta last day has been
discussed.
The minister while lamenting the incident said that it could
be prevented through an effective strategy or at least its danger
could had been reduced.
Interior minister discusses Quetta incidents with IG FC
ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar