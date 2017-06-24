Interior minister discusses Quetta incidents with IG FC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Saturday contacted Inspector General FC Balochistan

Major General Nadeem Ahmed over phone and took details regarding

yesterday’s terrorist attacks in Quetta.

He was briefed about an important achievement gained in a

major operation carried against terrorists in past days by the

Frontier Constabulary (FC) Balochistan, a news release said.

The IG told the minister that two dangerous and high profile

terrorists of an organization were killed in a successful operation

held in the side areas of the Quetta city.

The killed terrorists Nazar Muhammad known as Baberic and

Muhammad Jan known as Chotta Laila had been involved in terrorist

activities including attacks on Quaid e Azam Residency, Quetta

Railway Track, Quetta Express, personnel of law enforcement agencies

and many others.

The minister appreciated the efforts of FC personnel for

holding a successful operation against these terrorists.

Inspector General FC also briefed the minister about an

incident held last day in which a member of provincial assembly Quetta

killed a police official by hitting him with his car.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the action being

taken against MPA.

The incident of terrorism held in Quetta last day has been

discussed.

The minister while lamenting the incident said that it could

be prevented through an effective strategy or at least its danger

could had been reduced.