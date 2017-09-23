Interior Minister condemns Indian shelling

SIALKOT, Sept 23 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on
Saturday strongly condemned the Indian shelling on Sialkot border
villages in which several civilians were killed and some others
injured.
He was talking to the media after enquiring about the health
of injured here at Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Federal
Minister for Law Zahid Hamid also accompanied him.
The Interior Minister said that India was shelling the Sialkot
border villages by violating the ceasefire agreement, adding
Pakistan would give tit-for-tat response to India.
He said that India was resorting to unprovoked shelling just
to divert world’s attention from the burning Kashmir Issue, as
Pakistan had successfully highlighted the core issue at
international fora.
He said that Armed Forces of Pakistan had the capability
to defend every inch of the motherland, besides, giving answer
to the enemy in a befitting manner.
Talking to the media, Zahid Hamid said the government had
approved a multi-phased project of establishing special bunkers
in Sialkot border villages which would enable the villagers to
take shelter during Indian BSF shelling.
He said the construction work on the project would soon be
started in collaboration with the Pak Army and the Punjab
Rangers as well.
Earlier, local senior officials of the Punjab Rangers gave
a comprehensive briefing on the operational, security and
training aspects.
The Federal Ministers appreciated the high morale and state
of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers, who
are selflessly contributing towards safer and peaceful Pakistan.
Later, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Law Minister
Zahid Hamid visited the Indian BSF shelling-hit Sialkot border
villages in Charwah, Sucheetgarh and Harpal Sectors.
Both the ministers met local people especially with the
aggreived families and expressed complete solidarity with them.
They said that the whole Pakistani nation was ready to even
sacrifice their lives for defending every inch of the motherland.
MNA Ch. Armughan Subhani, MPAs Ch. Tariq Subhani, Ch. Muhammad
Ikram, Rana Muhammad Afzal, Rana Liaqat Ali, Sialkot Deputy
Commissioner Dr. Farrukh Naveed and local senior officials of
the Punjab Rangers were also present on the occasion.
Interior Minister condemns Indian shelling
SIALKOT, Sept 23 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on