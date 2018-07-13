Interior Minister condemns Bannu blast incident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Friday condemned the bomb blast in Bannu on the rally of former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Akram Durrani.

According to an official message, the minster expressed his dismay and sorrow on the deaths of innocent citizens and prayed for their forgiveness and good health of the injured.

He said it was a nefarious tactic of extremists to sabotage the election process however, peaceful and successful conduct of free and fair general election was government’s main objective. He said that we would make all such evil designs of terrorists unsuccessful.

Such coward attacks of terrorists could not discourage us, adding we are providing proper assistance to the provincial governments for better security, he maintained.