Interior Minister condemns attack on Khawaja Izhar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday

telephoned MQM leader Farooq Sattar and condemned the attack on Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan.

The Interior Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of

precious lives of a police official and a civilian in the incident, Radio Pakistan reported.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the culprits involved in the incident will be

apprehended soon.

He assured complete cooperation of the federal departments in this

regard.

Director General Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed briefed the

Interior Minister about the incident.