Interior Minister, Chinese delegation discuss bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):A delegation of Chinese People’s Armed Police Force (CPAF) headed by General

Wang Ning , Commander of CPAF, called on the Caretaker Interior Minister Muhammad

Azam Khan here on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Secretary Interior and other high officials of Ministry of Interior were also present in the meeting, says a press release.

In the meeting , matters pertaining to mutual cooperation between the Civil Armed

Forces of Pakistan and Chinese People’s Armed Police Force came under discussion.

Caretaker Interior Minister said, “We have left no stone unturned in providing foolproof security to Chinese citizens in Pakistan.”

He said, “We are committed to fight against terrorism in all of its manifestations.” He

also said that both China and Pakistan are working together to exterminate terrorism, separatism and extremism from the region. Chinese civilization is one of the oldest

civilization in the world, he added.

Caretaker Interior Minister said that Pakistan has rendered huge sacrifices in the

ongoing war on terror. He also stressed the cooperation between Pakistan and China on policing issues.

General Wang Ning lauded the efforts of Ministry of Interior in strengthening the Pakistan China relations and suggested to further increase the joint collaboration on security issues between the Civil armed Forces of Pakistan and China .

Pakistani side appreciated the suggestion and stated that they will be happy to start increasing the collaboration at the earliest.