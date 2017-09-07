Interior minister, British HC discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Thursday

held a meeting with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew and discussed matters of bilateral interest between the two countries.

During the meeting, the minister said Pakistan and Britain had close

and historic ties and the overseas Pakistanis living in Britain were a source for strengthening relations between the two countries.

He said the international community had to recognise the sacrifices of

Pakistan.

The sacrifices and successes of Pakistan against terrorism were

exemplary, he added.

Ahsan said terrorism in Balochistan was due to activities carried out

across the western border of Pakistan.

Pakistan would foil the conspiracies being hatched against it, he

added.

The minister said objective of his government was to stabilize the

process of peace in Pakistan and the region.

A new face of Pakistan was appearing and it wanted better economic

relations with the outside world, he added.

He said National Action Plan was being implemented successfully,

adding practical steps were being taken to reform law enforcement

institutions of Pakistan on modern lines.

Ahsan said the security institutions were closely watching the

activities of proscribed organizations.

The British high commissioner appreciated the sacrifices of law

enforcement institutions of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

He said Britain could not allow any of its citizens to create chaos in

another country.