Interior Minister awards policemen for arresting killers of Constable

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday awarded the policemen for arresting the killers of Constable Waseem Ziyad who lost his life in his attempt to foil dacoity in a house at sector I-8/3 on December 31, 2018.

The Minister called 11 policemen at his office and awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (City) Sayed Aziz were also present on the occasion.

Those who received cash prizes and commendation certificates included Inspector Abdul Ghafoor, Sub-Inspectors Shamas Akbar, Liaqat Ali, Constables Shaheen Iqbal, Fahad Ameen, Sabir Ali, Sajid

Khan, Muhammad Adil, Waseem Iqbal, Badar Shafique and Hamid Shah.