Interior Minister aplogises for inconvinience due to security measures

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):Federal Minster for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday apologized the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for blocking the roads through containers to stop entry of protestors to avoid any untoward incident.

He said it had become inevitable to take safety measures in twin cities due to rallies from some religious parties.

In a statement issued here, the minister said the issue of the Khatm-e-Nabuat was undisputed and the nation should not be divided on this issue.

Islam, he said, did not give education of violence, adding disturbance in the country would surely help the enemies.

The minister urged the religious leadership to demonstrate sense of maturity on the issue.