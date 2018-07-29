Interim govt maintained impartiality: Askari

LAHORE, Jul 29 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr
Hasan Askari Rizvi said on Sunday that the interim government
maintained impartiality since it took charge and fulfilled
its promise of holding fair and free elections.
According to a handout issued here, he said the interim
government of Punjab succeeded in holding of fair and transparent
election with the cooperation of people.
He said that all departments played their role in holding of transparent, neutral and impartial elections. He said it was a big challenge, which had been completed successfully.
The whole team worked with diligence and determination to
fulfil its responsibility.
He said all political parties were given a level playing field
during elections and people of the country voted with freedom and
displayed discipline on the Election Day.