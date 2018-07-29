Interim govt maintained impartiality: Askari

LAHORE, Jul 29 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr

Hasan Askari Rizvi said on Sunday that the interim government

maintained impartiality since it took charge and fulfilled

its promise of holding fair and free elections.

According to a handout issued here, he said the interim

government of Punjab succeeded in holding of fair and transparent

election with the cooperation of people.

He said that all departments played their role in holding of transparent, neutral and impartial elections. He said it was a big challenge, which had been completed successfully.

The whole team worked with diligence and determination to

fulfil its responsibility.

He said all political parties were given a level playing field

during elections and people of the country voted with freedom and

displayed discipline on the Election Day.