Interim govt conduct free, fair general election on July 25: Balochistan Information Minister

QUETTA, Jul 27 (APP):Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Information Malik Khurram
Shehzad on Friday said interim government has fulfilled its responsibilities
to conduct general election in free, fair and transparent manner throughout country, including Balochistan on July 25.
He expressed these views while addressing a press conference
at Quetta Press Club here.
He appreciated law enforcement agencies including police,
Levies Force, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and Pakistan Army, teachers and
other staffs who had played their vital role to maintain peace during general election, despite
critical situation in province, Malik also thanked them in this regard.