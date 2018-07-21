Interim CMs Balochistan, Punjab corroborated holding of transparent, fair and free elections

QUETTA, Jul 21 (APP):The meeting between the caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Mari and the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Prof. Hasan Askari on Saturday corroborated that interim set up would hold transparent, fair and free elections, and all the political parties and their candidates would be given equal opportunities to participate.

The interim CMs in the meeting also said nobody should mistrust the independence and impartiality

of the interim government, said a press release issued here.

Both the caretaker CMs have urged the public to use their own opinion freely and do not cast vote

under any type of political pressure, and not to become part of any negative propaganda.

On the occasion, other issues regarding holding of elections were also discussed.

Both the caretaker CMs strongly condemned the deadliest terrorist attacks in KPK and Balochistan and were of the opinion that the country’s enemies were trying to hinder the holding of 2018 polls in peaceful environment, but security forces remain resolute, failing all such plans and ensuring peaceable election campaign throughout Pakistan.

The interim CM Punjab further added that large number of Balochistan students had been studying in educational institutions of Punjab and were being provided with all basic amenities.

He also ensured construction and establishment of Heart hospital in Balochistan on immediate basis.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Punjab Zia H Rizvi, caretaker Provincial Ministers Balochistan Imam

Bakht Baloch, Salam Khan and Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durani were also present in the meeting.