Inter-Services Sports Gala in full swing

PESHAWAR, Oct 28 (APP):Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and host Pakistan Air Force have continued their hunt to win back more medals in the ongoing Inter-Services Sports Gala-2017 being played on different venues under the aegis of the Directorate of Sports PAF Control Committee here on Saturday.

Director Sports PAF Sports Control Committee Group Captain Amir Nawaz was the chief guest on this occasion. Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Officer Commanding School of Physical Fitness PAF Sqn Ldr Saif-Ur-Rehman, Flt. Lt. Salman and a good number of spectators were also present and witnessed the cricket, squash, basketball and lawn tennis matches being played between the teams of three services – Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

A total of 150 players from Pakistan Army, PAF and Pakistan Navy are taking part in the Sports Gala-2017 organizing by PAF Sports Control Committee, Sqn. Ldr. Saif-Ur-Rehman told APP. He said this time they have planned to have four Games Gala including Cricket, Basketball, Lawn Tennis and Squash on four different venues.

The medals and prize distribution ceremony, he said, will be organized on October 30 at 2.30 p.m at PAF Officer Mess Tennis Courts. He disclosed that all arrangements in this connection have already been completed.

Earlier, in the Basketball PAF defeated Navy in a thrilling match played on hot note by 101-56 points. For PAF P. Shehzad, Zohair, Ahsan, Tahir and Akhtar played well and were remained as the highest point takers while for Navy Riaz, Arsalan, Fiaz and Wasti played well and contributed points.

In the other matches of the basketball event played at PAF Basketball Gymnasium, Army team shocked PAF by 98-76. For Army Niamat Ullah, Aman, Atig and Rashid played well with Nimat Ullah was the pick of the pack who scored 5 three pointers against three scored by P. Shehzad of PAF. Army also defeated Navy by 78-46 in a one-sided affair while PAF recorded victory against Navy by 72-49.

In the Lawn Tennis event played at PAF Officer Mess Grass Courts, PAF shocked Army by 5-0. In the first singles AW Shehzad recorded victory against Lt. Raahim of Army by 6-1 and 6-2, Cpl. Tech Shahid beat Majo Rizwan by 6-2 and 6-1, Imtiaz of PAF beat Major Abbas in a thrilling encounter by 3-6, 6-1 and 6-2 and in the doubles AW Shehzad and Cpl. Tech. Shahid beat Lt. Raahim and Maj Rizwan by 6-1, 3-6 and 6-2. In the other match Army beat Navy by 5-0, in the first singles Lt. Raahim beat S.Lt. Hamza by 6-4 and 6-3, Major Abbas of Army beat Lt. Commander Israr of Navy by 6-1, 6-1, Major Rizwan beat S. Lt. Danial of Navy by 6-4 and 6-3 and in the doubles Major Rizwan and Lt. Raahim beat S.Lt. Hamza and S.Lt. Danial by 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4.

In the Squash event played at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex, PAF beat Navy by 2-1. Waqas Mehboob of PAF beat Faraz of Navy by 5-11, 12-10, 11-2 and 11-4, Naeem of Navy shocked Mehran of PAF by 2-11, 8-11, 11-8 and 11-6 and Owais of PAF beat Umar of Navy by 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9. Army beat Navy by 2-1. Bilal Zakir of Army beat Shamir by 11-2, 11-6 and 11-8, Faraz beat Saddam by 3-1, 13-11, 8-11, 11-6 and 11-6 and Raees beat Naeem by 11-9, 14-12 and 11-5.

In the Cricket event played at PAF Cricket ground, Navy defeated PAF by 119 runs. PAF won the toss and invited Navy to bat first. Navy scored 282 runs in 39.4 overs. Hamza scored 82 runs off 83 balls with 11 boundaries and one six, Owais Ahmad scored 61 runs with 10 boundaries, Babar Agha (42) was the other high runs takers. Naseer, Shehzad claimed three wickets each while Aamir, Gulzaman got one wicket each.

In reply, PAF bundled out for 163 in 34 overs. Sajid (46), Salman (34), Asif (35) were the key scorers. For Navy Moazzam Malik, Nasir took three wickets each. Fawad Khan got two wickets each and Imran got one wicket.