Inter-organizational coordination imperative to get optimum desired results: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that inter-organizational coordination was imperative to get optimum desired results.

He directed all heads of organizations, working under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to enhance their mutual coordination and collaboration to achieve the larger and common agenda of scientific and technological development for higher growth rates and to spur socio-economic development in the country.

The minister was chairing an interactive session with the heads of organizations working under ministry to assess their

overall performance individually, said a press release.

All heads of the organizations apprised the current status of their ongoing projects, including establishment of Knowledge Park

and building of a state of the art Technology park.

The minister stressed upon the organizational heads to gear up their efforts to complete all the projects and targets assigned by the MOST within stipulated time frame.

“The provision of neat and clean water is the primary responsibility of the government,” he said and directed the authorities concerned to take strict legal action against all those elements who were involved in the nefarious act of packing contaminated vegetable ghee and selling unhealthy bottled water to the innocent people and playing with their precious lives.

Rana Tanveer expressed his satisfaction on the performance of organizations, working under MOST and asked them to work hard to further improve their output.

Secretary MOST Yasmeen Masood, heads of COMSATS (CIIT), National Institute of Electronics (NIE), National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Pakistan Council for Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET), Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST), Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC),Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Pakistan Standards And Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), and STEDEC Technology Commercialization Corporation of Pakistan (Private) Limited attended the meeting.