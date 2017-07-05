ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Ministry of Science and Technology
organized the 2nd meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Steering
Committee for Development Project, Science Talent Farming Scheme
(STFS) for 1800 Young Students Phase-I (Component-I).
The meeting discussed progress of the project so far and
expressed satisfaction over it. Establishment of National Science
School under Government’s Vision 2025 was main agenda item of the
meeting which also discussed issues observed during execution of the
project.
Minister for Science and Technology (S&T) Rana Tanveer Hussain
chaired the meeting while Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning,
Development and Reforms, Baligh-ur-Rahman, Minister for Federal
Education and Professional Training and other high officials also
attended the meeting.
It is pertinent to mention that the scheme was envisioned to
be implemented through the collaborative efforts of relevant
existing institutions and science enthusiasts in the public and
private sectors.
Main goals of STFS are attracting youth towards science in
early years of education, developing a competitive knowledge economy
through value addition and improving the quality of science and
technology education particularly in the Natural Sciences and
Mathematics.
The participants were informed that PSF will manage the STFS
up to higher secondary level whereas the Higher Education Commission
(HEC) will be responsible for university level/higher education
under the scheme.
The meeting was also attended by Fazal Abbas Maken, Secretary
Ministry of Science and Technology, Secretary Ministry of Planning,
Development and Reforms, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and
Professional Training, Secretary Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mukhtar
Ahmed, ChairmanHigher Education Commission (HEC) and Prof. Dr.
Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and STFS Project Director Jamil Qureshi.
Inter-Ministerial Committee discusses establishment of National Science School
ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Ministry of Science and Technology