Inter-club golf championship concludes

LAHORE, Sep 16 (APP):The Second Inter-Club Golf Championship organized by Punjab Golf Association and Pakistan Golf Federation concluded here on Monday at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

After two days of golfing encounter involving the five top golf clubs of Punjab, namely Rawalpindi Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club, Garrison Golf Club, Lahore Gymkhana and PAF Skyview Golf Club.

Playing format required that each club team comprise of two golf professionals, four amateur golfers, two junior golf professionals, two junior boys, two junior girls, two ladies and two senior amateurs. This team mix represented a unique, uncommon and unexampled combination and clubs had to undergo an exercise that required thinking and searching to come up with players of merit especially in the categories of junior girls and junior boys. Hard work on the part of the clubs yielded a lot of talent and the selected ones geared up to bring laurels for their parent clubs.