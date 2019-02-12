Intending pilgrim parents to pay Rs 12,910 as hajj dues for accompanying each infant children to pilgrimage

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):The intending Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims planning to perform the sacred religious obligation this year from country’s Southern and Northern regions will have to pay Rs 11,910 and Rs 12,910 respectively for their accompanying each infant to Saudi Arabia.

According to official sources in Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the parents travelling from Southern Region will have to pay 10 percent of Hajj airfare which is Rs 10,000 as Hajj dues for each accompanying infant. The parents travelling from country’s Northern Region will have to pay Rs 11,000 as Hajj dues for each accompanying infant, born after September 15, 2017. While the accompanying adult children of intending pilgrims are required to pay normal Hajj dues, the sources added.

The breakup of total charges, the parents have to pay Rs 500 on account of Hujjaj Mohafiz Fund and Rs 1,000 will be charged as vaccination charges and lastly Zamzam charges for both Northern and Southern region will be Rs 410 for each accompanying infant.

Meanwhile, the intending pilgrims must have international machine readable passport having validity up to February 10, 2020 to avoid inconvenience.

According to Hajj Policy 2019, the intending Hajj applicants, who do not possess a valid international machine readable passport, would not be able to perform the sacred religious ceremony this year.

The applicants must also have a valid Computerized National Identity Card and medical certificate.