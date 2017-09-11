Intelligence based operation to continue till its logical end in Karachi

KARACHI, Sept 11 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair and

federal minister for interior affairs, Ahsan Iqbal have agreed that

the ongoing intelligence based operation in Karachi will continue till

its logical end.

The two in their meeting at Sindh Governor House Monday evening

also discussed in detail the political situation in the country,

Karachi operation, development projects in the metropolis and the

Karachi package announced by the federal government.

It was agreed that all resources will be utilized for restoration

of normalcy in the province and its capital and that no pressure of any

sort would be accepted in the larger interest of the people of Sindh.

Acknowledging that federal and Sindh governments were on the same

page in particular context of Karachi, federal interior minister said

peace in Karachi was important for the entire country.

“Continuation of national economic policy has produced the most

positive impact in Karachi,” he remarked.

In particular context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

the minister said optimum attention is being paid towards development

and revival of infrastructure in port cities including Karachi.

He said federal government package for Karachi and major

infrastructure related projects for the metropolis would ensure a

positive change here.

Governor of Sindh said restoration of peace and normalcy in

Karachi has also helped private sector to play its role leading to

increased employment opportunities for the people.

Mohammad Zubair said transparency will be ensured in the

implementation of Karachi package and that this will be supervised by

a steering committee headed by him as representative of federal

government in Sindh.

He said projects worth Rs 50 billion are already underway in

Karachi while inception of Karachi package worth Rs 25 billion will

help the city to be a world class with updated infrastructure.

Sindh Governor said concerted efforts are being made to promote a

positive picture of Karachi across the globe.