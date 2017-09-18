Integrated energy planning stressed to achieve self-sufficiency

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): The integrated energy planning

regime is important to provide and update a roadmap for Pakistan

energy sector for achieving greater energy self-sufficiency,

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz said.

He said it can be ensured by pursuing policies and plans

that are affordable and sustainable.

He was chairing the first meeting of steering committee

that was held here on Monday. The preliminary session of

steering committee was also attended by US ambassador David

Hail.

Sartaj Aziz said that the support of the development of

integrated energy is one of the components of ongoing Pak-Us

collaboration in energy sector.

To streamline the integrated energy planning in Pakistan,

the government has also constituted a steering committee on

integrated energy planning under the chairmanship of Deputy

Chairman Planning Commission.

Secretary Ministry of Planning and Development and Reforms,

Secretaries of Power Division, Petroleum and Nature Resources

Division and Economic Affair Division are its members.

The Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz in his opening remarks of

the meeting stated that the Pakistan’s current access to electricity

and clean fuel (gas) are estimated at 62 per cent and 25 per cent

respectively while energy efficiency ratio is not encouraging.

The energy efficiency potential in power sector only,

however, is estimated at around 3,500MW. To provide 100 per

cent energy access to its growing population and meet its

economic development targets, a long term integrated energy

planning approach, therefore, is required.

This warrants an energy mix plan which consider both the

provision of energy supplies and role of efficiency in meeting

the demand.

He said that Pakistan’s current primary energy supply mix

reveals that it is heavily depended on imported oil – 43 per cent,

followed by depleting local gas production i.e. 36 per cent and

hydel electricity 13 per cent.

“The situations aggravated further when we see that 63 per

cent of power generation comes from costly thermal based (Oil &

Gas) power generation units compelling government to spend

considerable amount on electricity subsidies which has also

given birth to circular debt issue. This scenario needs to be

reversed in a planned way,” he added.

Sartaj Aziz further reveled that USAID/DOE support for

revitalizing Pakistan IEP, therefore, is a welcome initiative.

Furthermore, development of integrated energy planning

should not be taken just as developing a computer based model

or tools but it should be viewed with a holistic approach.

“I would like to emphasis enhancing project planning

capacity of energy sector stakeholders in project designing

based on business model and securing financing on favorable

terms from the continuously evolving competitive financial

market”, he added.