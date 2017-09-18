Integrated energy planning stressed to achieve self-sufficiency

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): The integrated energy planning
regime is important to provide and update a roadmap for Pakistan
energy sector for achieving greater energy self-sufficiency,
Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz said.
He said it can be ensured by pursuing policies and plans
that are affordable and sustainable.
He was chairing the first meeting of steering committee
that was held here on Monday. The preliminary session of
steering committee was also attended by US ambassador David
Hail.
Sartaj Aziz said that the support of the development of
integrated energy is one of the components of ongoing Pak-Us
collaboration in energy sector.
To streamline the integrated energy planning in Pakistan,
the government has also constituted a steering committee on
integrated energy planning under the chairmanship of Deputy
Chairman Planning Commission.
Secretary Ministry of Planning and Development and Reforms,
Secretaries of Power Division, Petroleum and Nature Resources
Division and Economic Affair Division are its members.
The Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz in his opening remarks of
the meeting stated that the Pakistan’s current access to electricity
and clean fuel (gas) are estimated at 62 per cent and 25 per cent
respectively while energy efficiency ratio is not encouraging.
The energy efficiency potential in power sector only,
however, is estimated at around 3,500MW. To provide 100 per
cent energy access to its growing population and meet its
economic development targets, a long term integrated energy
planning approach, therefore, is required.
This warrants an energy mix plan which consider both the
provision of energy supplies and role of efficiency in meeting
the demand.
He said that Pakistan’s current primary energy supply mix
reveals that it is heavily depended on imported oil – 43 per cent,
followed by depleting local gas production i.e. 36 per cent and
hydel electricity 13 per cent.
“The situations aggravated further when we see that 63 per
cent of power generation comes from costly thermal based (Oil &
Gas) power generation units compelling government to spend
considerable amount on electricity subsidies which has also
given birth to circular debt issue. This scenario needs to be
reversed in a planned way,” he added.
Sartaj Aziz further reveled that USAID/DOE support for
revitalizing Pakistan IEP, therefore, is a welcome initiative.
Furthermore, development of integrated energy planning
should not be taken just as developing a computer based model
or tools but it should be viewed with a holistic approach.
“I would like to emphasis enhancing project planning
capacity of energy sector stakeholders in project designing
based on business model and securing financing on favorable
terms from the continuously evolving competitive financial
market”, he added.
Integrated energy planning stressed to achieve self-sufficiency
ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): The integrated energy planning