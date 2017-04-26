Institutions declare PTI uncivilized political party: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Member National Assembly of

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz Wednesday

said the institutions had declared PTI an uncivilized

political party of the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was using ridiculous and

derogatory language against national institutions including

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said talking to a

private news channel.

He said PTI was doing politics of levelling

baseless allegations of rigging, 35 punchers and corruption

against the PML-N government but not even a single allegation

was proved.

Replying to a question, he said the credit of implementation

of Nation Action Plan (NAP) and launching operations in Karachi

and Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan Agency goes to the PML-N

government.

The MNA said peace had restored in Karachi due to successful

operation in metropolitan city.