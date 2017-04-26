ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Member National Assembly of
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz Wednesday
said the institutions had declared PTI an uncivilized
political party of the country.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was using ridiculous and
derogatory language against national institutions including
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said talking to a
private news channel.
He said PTI was doing politics of levelling
baseless allegations of rigging, 35 punchers and corruption
against the PML-N government but not even a single allegation
was proved.
Replying to a question, he said the credit of implementation
of Nation Action Plan (NAP) and launching operations in Karachi
and Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan Agency goes to the PML-N
government.
The MNA said peace had restored in Karachi due to successful
operation in metropolitan city.
Institutions declare PTI uncivilized political party: Daniyal
