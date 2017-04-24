Institution through its members in JIT shall play role in legal, transparent manner: Commanders Moot

RAWALPINDI, Apr 24 (APP): The Corps Commanders Conference on

Monday pledged that institution through its members in Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) shall play its due role in legal and transparent manner.

The 202nd Corps Commanders Conference held at General Headquarters was chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reviewed progress on operation Radd ul Fasaad.

It also discussed Panama case decision by Supreme Court with special reference to JIT, press release of Inter Services Public Relations said.

“The forum pledged that institution through its members in JIT shall play its due role in legal and transparent manner fulfilling confidence reposed by the Apex Court of Pakistan”, the release added.

The JIT comprises each member from Military Intelligence and Inter Services Intelligence besides other organizations in the civil sector.