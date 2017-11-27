Ink Wash-Painting training in full swing at China Cultural Center

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):A week-long specialized training titled “The Game of Ink Wash-Painting” was in full swing here at China Cultural Center (CCC).

The traditional Chinese ink wash-painting is the quintessence of China, with thousands of years of history, an official of CCC told APP.

The official said that the training aimed to carry forward and promote this unique Chinese painting in students.

The Chinese artist Zhu Yong talking to APP said that Ink wash painting uses tonality and shading achieved by varying the ink density, both by differential grinding of the ink stick in water and by varying the ink load and pressure within a single brushstroke.

”Ink wash painting artists spend years practicing basic brush strokes to refine their brush movement and ink flow,” he said.

He said that in the hand of a master, a single stroke can produce astonishing variations in tonality, from deep black to silvery gray. Thus, in its original context, shading means more than just dark-light arrangement: It is the basis for the beautiful nuance in tonality found in East Asian ink wash painting and brush-and-ink calligraphy.

Zhu Yong said he teaching the students about painting process; experience the taste of ink and magic ink and experience the good feeling ink painting to stimulate children desire to paint.