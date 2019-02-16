Initiatives to be taken for promotion of cricket: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, Feb 16 (APP)::Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance

and MNA Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that all initiatives would

be taken for promoting cricket.

Talking to APP at Multan cricket stadium during friendly match

between Saints Eleven and Wounded Tigers here on Saturday, he said

that they would strive to hold International matches and Pakistan

Super League events at Multan cricket stadium in future.